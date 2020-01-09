RANKED: Most punctual airlines airlines of the world

Qantas has dropped down the rankings of the world’s most punctual airlines but was beaten by its own low-budget carrier Jetstar Asia.

The rankings were put together by data consultant company OAG which monitors global flights that arrive and depart within 15 minutes of their allocated time frame.

The latest figures showed the Australian airline slipped in punctuality from an 85.7 percent ranking in 2018 to an 84.1 percent ranking in 2019, nose-diving from sixth place to 18th.

Jetstar Asia, which is owned by Qantas, came eighth with a 1.4 percent improvement.

Qantas was also beaten by Russian airline Aeroflot, which got 86.3 percent of its passengers to their destinations on time and came sixth.

Despite the drop in rank, a Qantas spokesperson said that the airline is proud to make the top 20.

The results come as the airline was forced to cancel a range of flights to Canberra for safety reasons as thick bushfire smoke clouded the runways.

Garuda Indonesia and Copa Airlines came first and second with punctuality rankings of 95 and 92 percent.

