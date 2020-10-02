Mother of three children gang-raped in Punjab

QADIRPUR RAN: Another gang-rape case has been reported in Punjab, where a mother of three children was sexually abused in Qadirpur Ran, Multan, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the gang-rape case was reported in Badhala Sant area in Qadirpur Ran. The incident is said to be one month old, while rapists are still at large.

The victim’s family has accused that influential family is forcing them to settlement.

In the recent past, the number of rape cases in Punjab is increasing rapidly.

Yesterday, a young woman waiting for transport to commute at Jaranwala Road was allegedly gang-raped by six men.

Read more: Man arrested for attempting to rape 12-year-old girl in Lahore

In a separate incident of gang-rape reported in Okara in the month of September, a woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur.

Police registered an FIR of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition, a police official had said.

Comments

comments