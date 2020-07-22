Mother tortured by son satisfied with Rawalpindi police investigations  

RAWALPINDI: Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division on Wednesday visited a woman, who was badly tortured by her son, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and apprised her of the progress in the investigation process, ARY NEWS reported.

A video of the meeting was shared from the Twitter account of the Rawalpindi police, showing the SP Rawal sitting beside the mother, who could be heard saying that she was happy to see these children [police officials] who have cleared her on the matter.

سٹی پولیس آفیسر محمد احسن یونس کے حکم پر ایس پی راول ڈویژن بیٹے کے تشدد کا نشانہ بننے والی ماں جی کے گھر پہنچ گئے، خیریت دریافت کی اور اب تک کی پولیس تفتیش سے آگاہ کیا۔ سی پی او راولپنڈی کا ماں جی سے فون پر رابطہ، خیریت دریافت کی اور میرٹ پر تفتیش کی یقین دہانی کروائی۔ pic.twitter.com/sHpOGZ4oEP — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 22, 2020



“They are like my sons and will handle the matter on their own,” she said while expressing her satisfaction on the ongoing investigation process.

The police said that they inquired after the mother and apprised her regarding progress made in the case.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas also talked to the woman over the telephone and assured her that he was personally overseeing the case and would ensure that justice is served in the case.

Earlier in the day, the mother narrated the unfortunate incident and claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

“I was tortured by my son on the encouragement of his wife and he later threw me out of the home last time,” said the pained mother in her statement as she claimed that around 30 people entered their home in the last attack including relatives of her daughter-in-law, who were also behind all this fuss.

The mother said that the people living in the neighbourhood had witnessed all these acts which occurred as soon as she transferred the ownership of one part of the house, they were currently residing in, to her son’s name.

It is pertinent to mention here that the entire issue came to light after Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother.

