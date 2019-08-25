KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, who had started a campaign to remove garbage from the streets of Karachi, has said that at least 12 motorcycles were found from Mehmoodabad nullah during the cleanliness drive, ARY News reported Sunday.

“People are still throwing garbage into the Nullahs which were cleaned recently during “Lets Clean Karachi’ campaign, while 12 motorcycles were also recovered from Mehmoodabad nullah,” said federal minister Ali Zaidi while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The minister said that the workers which are cleaning the drains will get bonus. He said that several drains of Karachi have been cleaned during the last 20 days.

Ali Zaidi said that Rs80 million were collected for cleanliness drive and out of which Rs40.5 million had been spent on the drive so far.

A Clean Karachi campaign kicked off this month within an aim to clean the city after the post-rain situation.

Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities concerned for the immediate construction of garbage transfer stations in Karachi.

This he stated during his meeting with the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, who called on him to apprise about the progress made so far in the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive in Islamabad.

