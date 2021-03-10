KARACHI: A four-member motorcycle lifter gang has become a symbol of fear among Karachiites as it continued committing street crimes specifically in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The four-member gang has been caught by surveillance camera in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar areas while snatching valuables and motorcycles from the citizens.

ARY News obtained the CCTV footages of the crimes which showed the gang members on three motorcycles surrounded a citizen in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 6 after one of them jumped off his motorbike and pulled out the gun.

They later snatched the citizen’s motorcycle, mobile phone and cash and fled from the scene within 40 seconds.

In another incident took place on March 6, a similar street crime was caught on surveillance camera where four criminals on three motorcycle snatched motorbike from a citizen in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The police department started a thorough investigation into the incidents.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karachi police had claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of robbers involved in more than 22 dacoities.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan, Maroof Usman, three members of the inter-provincial gang of dacoits had been busted by Shahra-e-Faisal police.

The members of the gang were wanted in many dacoities in houses in various localities of Karachi. They use to flee to Punjab after dacoities in the port-city, the police official had said. Three members of the gang had been taken into custody with the help of CCTV footage.

