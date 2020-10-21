Motorway gang rape survivor picks out prime suspects

LAHORE: The woman who was gang-raped on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last month picked out two prime suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat during an identification parade on Wednesday.

According to police, the identification parade took place inside Lahore’s Camp Jail where the suspects were brought in front of the rape survivor who identified both of them as the two men who subjected her to sexual assault in front of her children on September 9.

Abid was sent to jail on a 14-day remand by an anti-terrorism court following his arrest on October 13 while Shafqat was in police custody on physical remand. The court had ordered the police to hold the identification parade of the suspects inside the jail.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

