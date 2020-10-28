Motorway rape suspect handed over to police for 10 more days

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of Shafqat, one of the two key suspects in the motorway gang rape case.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta directed the investigation officer (IO) of the case to produce the suspect before it on expiry of his remand along with a report detailing progress thus far made in investigation against him.

The IO requested a 15-day extension in his remand, stating that his custody is required for further investigation as looted cash and other valuables are yet to be recovered from him.

The police officer informed the court that a wooden shaft that was used to smash a window glass of the car of the rape survivor has been recovered from Shafqat.

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

