LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will chair a meeting of the investigation committee formed to probe into the gang-rape incident took place at Lahore motorway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The chief minister will review the progress of the investigation into the incident in the meeting which will be attended by the provincial law minister, chief secretary, inspector general and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial authorities had released Rs50 million funds to the Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) over the directive of CM Usman Buzdar for completing the DNA tests of the suspects.

Sources told ARY News that Lahore’s Capital City Police Office (CCPO) will also appear before the investigation committee to clarify his statement regarding the gang-rape incident.

Earlier on Saturday late night, the Punjab police had claimed to arrest a prime suspect involved in the gang rape of the woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway near Gujjarpura area. Sources closer to Punjab government had said that the search for the second suspect involved in the gang rape of a woman was underway.

The horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, occurred on Tuesday night on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Punjab police had also conducted a search operation in Karol village situated near Gujjarpura area of Lahore on Friday night for the arrest of suspects who gang-raped and looted a woman in front of her children on Lahore-Sialkot motorway near Gujjarpura.

