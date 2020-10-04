Motorway police foil kidnapping bid in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Sunday foiled a kidnapping bid at the Motorway in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the motorway police, the accused showing himself as a government officer was trying to kidnap an 18-year-old girl in a bus after luring her to offer a job.

Suspecting the situation, the girl called the motorway police helpline. “The suspect fled after the call made by the girl to motorway police”, the spokesperson added.

Read more: Lured with job offer, woman gang raped in Lahore hotel

The motorway police have informed the relatives of the girl after taking her into protective custody.

On September 18, five hoodlums were taken into custody by the police over harassing a woman at Murree Expressway.

As per details, a woman who was travelling in a vehicle at Murree Expressway was harassed by five hoodlums. The woman immediately called the helpline of the motorway police.

Read more: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police had reached the spot and had arrested the hoodlums and registered case against them on the complaint of the Motorway police inspector.

Comments

comments