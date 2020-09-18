Motorway police foil kidnapping bid, recover women and children

ISLAMABAD: National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday foiled a kidnapping bid in the area of National Highway Mandra, Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the motorway police followed a passenger taxi at the National Highway Mandra after hearing shouts from the women and children, travelling in the vehicle.

The police after chasing the car arrested two kidnappers and handed over them to the local police. The kidnappers were identified as Sohail Idress and Shehzad. A 30 bore pistol was also recovered from the possession of the kidnappers.

Read more: Five arrested over harassing woman at Murree Expressway

Last week, five hoodlums were taken into custody by the police over harassing a woman at Murree Expressway.

As per details, a woman who was travelling in a vehicle at Murree Expressway was harassed by five hoodlums. The woman immediately called helpline of motorway police.

Read more: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police had reached the spot and arrested the hoodlums and registered case against them on the complaint of the Motorway police inspector.

