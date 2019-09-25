MoU signed between Rescue 1122, online cab services

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Rescue 1122 and an online transport company in Peshawar on Wednesday to provide quick services in emergency.

Under the MoU, the consumers will be able to get services of Rescue 1122 through the online transport company.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, who was also present on the occasion, reaffirmed the commitment of his government for providing better services to the public by utilizing the latest information technology.

Earlier on August 31, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of China to cooperate in different fields.

According to a spokesman of the provincial government, the MoU has been signed between provincial capital Peshawar and Xuzhou, the Capital city of Chinese Province Jiangsu.

Both the provincial capitals will cooperate with each other in areas of economy and trade, agriculture, technology, culture, education, and public health.

The spokesman said the province will also benefit from Xuzhou city expertise in transport and construction of economic zones.

