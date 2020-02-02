Web Analytics
Outright inappropriate for MPs to seek pay raise amid financial crunch: minister

Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar in a tweet Sunday hoped news reports about draft bills seeking a massive increase in salaries and perks of members of parliament are not true.

He said it is outright inappropriate for public representatives to increase their perks and privileges in this situation.

If the cash-starved kitty could spare funds amid the financial crunch, they ought to be spent to reduce the burden on the financially squeezed segments of society, Asad Umar suggested.

