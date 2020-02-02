ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar in a tweet Sunday hoped news reports about draft bills seeking a massive increase in salaries and perks of members of parliament are not true.

He said it is outright inappropriate for public representatives to increase their perks and privileges in this situation.

If the cash-starved kitty could spare funds amid the financial crunch, they ought to be spent to reduce the burden on the financially squeezed segments of society, Asad Umar suggested.

Read More: PM House’s spokesperson rejects reports of hike in premier’s salary

امید ہے کے جو اخباری خبریں پارلیمنٹ کے ارکان کی تنخواہ بڑھانے سے متعلق سینیٹ کی قرارداد کے متعلق آ رہی ہیں وہ درست نہیں. ان حالات میں بلکل بھی مناسب نہیں کے عوامی نمائندے اپنی مراعات میں اضافہ کریں. اگر خزانے میں گنجائش ہے تو اس کو عوام پر بوجھ کم کرنے کے لئے استعمال کرنا چاہیے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 2, 2020

Read More: Senate passes maternity, paternity leave bill for employees

Comments

comments