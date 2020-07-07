Police arrest ‘close associate’ of MQM-L ‘hitman’ Raees Mama

KARACHI: Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged hitman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during a raid in a Karachi neighbourhood.

Zahid Bangali said to be a close associate of suspected target killer Raees Mama was apprehended during a raid in Ibrahim Hyderi area.

A hand grenade and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the accused, according to the police. Further investigation against him is underway, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had arrested alleged target killer Raees Mama in Malaysia in 2017. He was then brought back to the country to face a trial in the criminal cases registered against him.

Mama is said to be affiliated with the militant wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). He is considered to be a prime suspect of the May 12 incident where 40 people lost their lives in Karachi. The suspect is facing more than 50 criminal cases.

He fled the country after an operation launched in Karachi against unscrupulous elements in 2013. Mama is also said to be a close companion of Hammad Siddiqui, an accused in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire.

