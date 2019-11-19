MQM-London ‘target killer’ Sharif Kalia arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police on Tuesday conducted a joint operation with Sindh Rangers in Hyderabad and claimed to have arrested a target killer associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), ARY News reported.

According to police, the target killer identified as Sharif alias Kalia was involved in the killings of at least 40 people and bank robbery in Hyderabad.

“The arrested target killer was affiliated with MQM-London and was involved in the killing of 40 people including police and Rangers officials. The suspect has gone into hiding during Karachi-Hyderabad operation,” said police.

Police said that 39 different cases were already registered against the accused. Police also recovered 2 hand grenades and one Kalashnikov from the possession of the suspect.

Earlier on November 11, a hitman affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) had been shot dead in South Africa.

According to sources, Qamar Tedy, one of the close aides of MQM-London chief was the mastermind in terrorist activities in Karachi and added that more than 20 cases were registered against him in Karachi.

Tedy was hit with 4 to 5 bullets by the unidentified armed attack in South Africa.

