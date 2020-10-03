MQM-P delegation meets Sindh governor, Asad Umar

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) comprising lawmakers Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Kanwar Naveed Jameel has met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The MQM-P delegation met the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and federal minister Asad Umar where they discussed different development projects initiated by the federal government. The meeting was also attended by Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Fehmida Mirza and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Mian Soomro.

Read: PM Imran rolls out Rs1.1 trillion package for rain-hit Karachi

Asad Umar gave a briefing to the leaders of the coalition parties regarding Karachi Transformation Plan and other development projects of the federal government. They have also mulled over the financial package and other projects for cleanliness, transport and water supply in Karachi.

Imran Ismail said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and the federal government is taking special measures for the development of the metropolis over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the financial package announced for Karachi is part of PM Imran Khan’s vision. The governor added that everyone has a responsibility to develop Karachi.

