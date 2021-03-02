MQM-P delegation meets PM Imran Khan ahead of Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the Parliament Lodges, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The delegation of MQM-P was led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The meeting discussed strategy for upcoming Senate elections, working relationships and other important issues related to Sindh.

Matters related to Karachi Package, jobs, Hyderabad University, closure of party offices, and missing of MQM-P workers also came under discussion, said sources.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan was also informed about the threats and horse-trading ahead of the Senate elections. The premier assured the visiting delegation to remove reservations on the closure of party offices, said the sources.

On Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan held meetings with the MNAs hailing from PTI and erstwhile FATA.

Read more: Gilani wants PM Imran to vote for him in Senate polls

As per details, the meetings were held at PM’s Chamber at the Parliament House with an aim to address concerns of the lawmakers ahead of the Senate elections.

Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, MNA, Sajid Khan, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Uzma Jadoon, Nafeesa Khattam and others met the premier. On the occasion, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and SAPM on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar were also present.

Meanwhile, MNAs hailing from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his chamber at the Parliament House. Matters related to upcoming Senate elections and the country’s overall political situation came under discussion.

