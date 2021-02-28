MQM-P denies misunderstanding with PTI, GDA ahead of Senate elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday denied reports of any misunderstanding with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) ahead of Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The remarks from the party came after its lawmakers did not participate in the luncheon hosted by PTI for lawmakers part of parties in the federal coalition.

Explaining the absence, the MQM-P said that the party lawmakers could not attend the PTI luncheon owing to their political engagements.

“All parties are involved in preparations for the Senate elections on their own,” it said adding that they were also involved in similar activities and therefore could not attend the event.

“We are in constant touch with the PTI and GDA and there is no misunderstanding between us,” the party’s spokesman said.

Sources within the Governor House also seconded the MQM-P’s statement saying that they were in touch with the MQM-P leadership and all of them stand united.

“We have completed our consultations regarding the Senate elections,” they said adding that the MQM-P’s decision to skip the luncheon was made by its leadership and the lawmakers had to abide by it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI held a luncheon, hosted by Adviser Shipping Mehmood Molvi at his residence, today, which was attended by members from GDA and the ruling party in the Centre.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, other federal ministers, Governor of Sindh and party leaders attended the meeting. The PTI leaders consulted with allies over the Senate elections scheduled to be held on March 03.

