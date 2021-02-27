PPP approaches MQM-P for support in Senate elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday reached out to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for support in Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a PPP delegation comprising of Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon and Waqar Mehdi visited MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad, where they were welcomed by the party’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the upcoming Senate elections as the PPP leaders sought MQM-P support for their candidates.

Sources privy to the details of the meeting said Nasir Hussain Shah congratulated Faisal Subzwari over possibilities of him becoming a Senator in the upcoming polls from the province.

The two sides, according to sources, also discussed matters pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination and other virus-related measures besides mainly focusing on the elections of the upper house of the Parliament.

The MQM-P and PPP also shared concerns over the census process in the province with each other.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P is a coalition partner in the federal government with the PTI and both parties had already announced to support each other’s candidates.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for technocrat seat in the upcoming Senate elections.

Talking to journalists, Aminul Haque said that the PTI, in response, will support the MQM’s candidate for women’s reserved seat in the Senate.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had contacted him three days back. He maintained that Gillani wanted to visit the MQM-P office.

