Muggers open fire on police in Raiwind, two cops injured  

LAHORE: At least two cops have been injured in Raiwind area of the Lahore after an encounter ensued between police team and muggers, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to police, the cops intercepted muggers in Raiwind area, who opened fire on the police party as they chased them.

The two cops, one of them an assistant sub-inspector while the other one a constable, sustained bullet wounds, they said adding that the accused were able to flee from the incident site.

The injured cops were shifted to a medical facility for treatment while the police have started a search for the culprits.

On July 05, at least two people including a former head constable were killed after unidentified armed men open fire on a vehicle in Harbanspura area of Lahore.

According to police, armed men opened fire on the vehicle, killing former police constable Kashif and his friend, who is also identified as Kashif, at the spot.

“The cop had enmity with his maternal cousin and it seems that the incident occurred due to the personal enmity,” the police said.

They said that assailants used SMG rifles in the incident. “The police have launched an investigation into the matter and collected evidence from the incident site,” they said.

