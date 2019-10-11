Brave mother assists police to nab her son over kidnapping minor girl

CHISHTIAN: Police officials have recovered an eleven-year-old girl from Chishtian who was abducted at the age of two from Multan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Surprisingly, the mother of the abductor assisted the police to nab her son over keeping the kidnapped girl at his residence.

The District Police Officer (DPO) told media that the recovery of the abducted girl was made after the revelation of the abductor’s mother. The woman told the police that her son had brought a minor girl to home nine years ago and claimed to be the child’s father after his secret marriage.

The woman also revealed that she suspects over his claims as the innocent child was subjected to torture by her son. Later, the brave mother stepped forward by herself to register a case against son’s alleged crime at a local police station.

The police officer further detailed that the parents of the girl were traced through DNA test and handed her over to them after nine years.

He said that the local administration will assist the parents in organising marriage of the recently recovered girl. The officer praised the mother over setting an example by registering a case against her son. The local police department has also commenced a thorough investigation against the alleged kidnapper.

Earlier in May, A Kandhkot woman, Nazia, was among abductees including her five family members, was recovered by relatives from Sialkot after 25 years.

Kidnappers had abducted Sabzal Ali, his wife Malukaan and their four children from Kashmore district of Sindh province in 1995. The children include 5-year-old Shazia, 10-year-old Nazia, seven-year-old Shabbir and two-year-old Nasreen.

Nazia was aged 35 at the time of recovery, relatives said. However, whereabouts of her other family members are yet unknown. Nazia, in her statement, said that the kidnappers were involved in abducting children from Sindh, who were later forced to beg in different areas of Punjab province.

While making more revelations regarding her miseries, Nazia said that she was married to a disabled person and having a daughter, Neelum, with him. “I was pushed into beggary by my husband,” she added.

The woman had also demanded the government to provide help for the recovery of her five family members.

