Multi-party conference of opposition parties to be held today

multi-party conference

ISLAMABAD: Multi-party conference (MPC) of opposition parties, convened by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, will be held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss the future course of action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm in the federal capital.

In an apparent bid to reorganise political campaign for pressurizing the government, the opposition parties seem to formulate a new strategy in the light of recommendation made by opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had accepted an invitation of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman for attending the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

Read more: Bilawal, Fazl agree to make ‘Rehber Committee’ more active

PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had said Bilawal will himself attend the opposition parties’ multi-party moot.

Several senior politicians will accompany Bilawal while he will present the party’s policy for the opposition’s campaign against the government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led a two-week protest against the government in Islamabad which began in Karachi on Oct 27 but was later called off.

