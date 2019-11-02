Munir Akram takes charge as Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN

NEW YORK: Munir Akram has taken charge of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) after the departure of Maleeha Lodhi, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The envoy replaced Maleeha Lodhi after completion of her tenure at the global peace and security maintenance body.

Munir Akram is a well-known figure in diplomatic circles who had served as Pakistan’s envoy to the UN previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

He had also served at the Pakistani missions in various world capitals including Brussels and Tokyo besides holding various positions in the foreign ministry.

Read: Munir Akram to replace Maleeha Lodhi as Pakistan’s UN envoy

Earlier on Friday, Maleeha had departed to London after ending her tenure. She met the President of UN General assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande before departing and vacating the seat for the next ambassador, Munir Akram.

She reiterated Pakistan’s stance with regards to the illegal annexation of Kashmir and demanded the world take note of usurped rights and human tragedies occurring in the landlocked valley.

She also said that it was a responsibility of the UN to resolve the lingering dispute between two nuclear armed countries according to the resolutions on the region which have been passed by the very institute.

Read: ‘Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at every int’l forum’

Lodhi also said that Kashmiri hopes and desires should be kept at the forefront of any decision on the matter and their consent be given the topmost priority in the decision of the fate their land.

Lodhi also expressed that there was a dearth of confidence and faith in the decisions and capabilities of the United Nations (UN) due to there passive approach and next to means to get the results they rule upon.

She emphasised that only by UN making sure that there ruling on world matters is implemented can there stature and lost confidence in the eyes of the people can be restored.

Comments

comments