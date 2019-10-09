Sindh CM warns sealing buildings, shops over throwing garbage on roads

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday issued warning for sealing those buildings and shops if found throwing debris and garbage on roads and streets across Karachi, ARY News reported Wednesday.

CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing Karachi cleanliness drive where he delivered important instructions including the removal of encroachments and plantation of trees besides disposal of garbage.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over the criticism being made on the ongoing cleanliness drive from ‘some people’.

During the meeting, the chief minister sought a briefing from the concerned officials of East district. He said that the people of UC-31 Gadap have always faced troubles of garbage disposal. He directed officials to clear the areas of the union council from the garbage.

CM Shah ordered the provincial ministers to monitoring different areas during the campaign. He also directed to keep deputy commissioners’ community busy for expediting routine tasks of disposing off garbage. “The chairman of all union councils should own the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness in the area which is cleared by the provincial authorities.”

The chief minister instructed to construct 280 garbage transfer stations in Korangi besides ordering water board authorities to repair gutters.

The deputy commissioners received directions to take part in the anti-polio vaccination campaign alongside running the cleanliness campaign. He directed DC South to commence tree plantation drive and expediting the process for improving the sewerage water system.

“There are many commercial areas in South district and the people should be restricted to follow the rule to not throwing garbage on roads.”

“I will seal the building if I find debris in front of it on its connecting roads. Shopkeepers must place dustbins outside their shops, otherwise, the shops will be sealed as well.”

DC East also briefed CM Shah over the progress of the cleanliness drive. He said that the concerned authorities have lifted 90 per cent of garbage from the areas. He detailed that around 50000 out of 62000 tons of garbage sent to the landfill site.

The Sindh’s Minister for Public Health Engineering, Shabbir Bijarani, complained that DMC East is not coordinating with the provincial authorities for running the cleanliness drive.

Following the complaint, the chief minister directed the concerned minister to take action against DMC East. CM Shah also announced to visit the different parts of the Karachi soon.

