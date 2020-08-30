KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday efforts are underway to drain out rainwater from all areas of the port city’s Kharadar by this evening.

Speaking to media during his visit to the Old City areas, he said Kharadar’s drainage system chocked after the record torrential downpour in the metropolis, due to which rainwater accumulated on the locality’s streets.

Read More: Various parts of Karachi without electricity for over 60 hours

He said at least 20 vehicles of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have been deployed to clear the area. He maintained he is well aware of the hardships locals have been going through due to flooded streets.

CM Murad Ali Shah said he himself headed out on a tour of the area due to the difficulties faced by the residents of the area. He said he had directed all relevant institutions to speed up the process of drainage of rainwater.

Read More: Fresh spell of monsoon rains to hit Karachi from tomorrow

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Farooq Haider telephoned CM Murad Ali Shah and expressed sadness over the loss of life and property during the latest spell of monsoon.

He said the AJK government stands by the people and the government of Sindh in this testing time, noting that Karachi being the financial hub of Pakistan suffered huge losses because of the unprecedented rains.

Comments

comments