NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has said on Friday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) cannot be blamed for dismantling the 11-opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speaking to media in Nawabshah after inaugurating Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College building, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said PDM was formed by the Pakistan People’s Party, and accusing it of damaging PDM is baseless.

Murad said PPP is holding its CEC meeting on April 11 and the situation regarding the future of the PDM will be cleared after that.

Replying to a question about rising inflation, he said the provincial government will try its best to control inflation during the holy month of Ramadan.

Murad Ali Shah maintained disagreement between the Sindh and the federal governments is ultimately causing damage to the country.

The federal government is not ready to talk about its policies with anyone, he added.

Read more: ANP announces to part ways with ‘hijacked’ PDM

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held consultations with the party leaders over a show-cause notice served by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The meeting had rejected the show-cause notice served by the PDM with some members suggesting that no response should be given on it,” they had said adding that the party men were of the view that show-cause to PPP is of no worth as PPP is not answerable to any political party.

Comments

comments