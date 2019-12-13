PPP used democracy, exacted revenge on general public: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services, Murad Saeed in a press briefing on Friday said that PPP used democracy as a vehicle of revenge against the general public, ARY News reported.

Rebutting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s commentary on the current government, Murad Saeed said that the ‘accidental chairman’ has said something logical in his diatribe, democracy is not in danger rather those trying to find refuge and taking cover under the garb of democracy to safeguard their corruption are in danger.

“The third generation of dynastic politics in Pakistan is trying its best to safeguard second generation ill-begotten, looted wealth,” said the minister.

“Bhutto’s principals and vision have all been buried away, those relying on chits and papers to communicate are not leaders, next elections will see the dawning of a new political era in Sindh.”

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on December 11 thanked the judges for granting bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Asif Ali Zardari was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court.

He was shifted to Zardari House in the evening where he spent the night. The former president was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior PPP leaders.

