Mureed Abbas murder case: NAB vows returning looted money to affectees

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced to retrieve and return the looted money of affectees after summoning property details of prime suspect Atif Zaman and his brother in Mureed Abbas murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

A major development was in the slain TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas murder case, who was gunned down in a business dispute on July 9 in Karachi, after the witnesses including Mudassir Iqbal, Umar Rehan and Fawad Zaidi recorded their statements in NAB headquarters.

The affectees have provided details of Atif Zaman’s trye business scam. Later, the anti-corruption watchdog summoned the asset details of the suspects in the case.

The director of NAB Karachi chapter, Muhammad Tahir, called the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Tariq Dharejo along with probe record. The NAB director ensured affected persons for provision of complete support by the institution to retrieve the looted money.

Tahir also directed NAB investigation officer Umair Memon to expedite the probe process in the case.

It may be noted here that the National Accountability of Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had directed to launch an inquiry against anchorperson Mureed Abbas murderer Atif Zaman on August 24 over his involvement in extracting billions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving double profit.

