KARACHI: The spokesperson of Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday said that Karachi’s second street library has been established at Baloch Chowk in Lyari, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab shared the video of a newly renovated roundabout in Lyari where the city’s second street library has been established with the support of the South District Municipal Corporation (DMC).

“This is the roundabout in Lyari where the Street Library has been established. The roundabout was nicely redone and so were the roads by Sindh govt and DMC South,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on August 14 inaugurated the city’s second street library – established with the support of the South District Municipal Corporation (DMC) – in Lyari.

The city administration had initiated work for setting up the second street library of the metropolis from July 05 this year.

The first street library was also inaugurated in Hyderabad on the Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14).

The Hyderabad administration had developed a street library at city’s iconic “Thandi Sadak” (cool breeze road).

It is pertinent to mention here that the first street library in Karachi, with over 600 books on different subjects, was inaugurated on December 25, last year on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The first street library of Karachi is located at the Commissioner’s Corner at Metropole.

