NA-249 by poll: ECP bars federal ministers from attending PTI rallies

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday barred the federal ministers from participating in NA-249 by-poll electioneering after Murad Saeed and Shaheryar Afridi announced to hold rallies in the constituency, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Taking notice of the reports of federal ministers planning to visit the constituency, the district returning officer (DRO) warned against violation of the code of conduct.

The DRO Nadeem Haider telephoned PTI candidate Amjad Afridi and asked him to refrain from inviting federal ministers in his political campaign.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, announced to visit Karachi on Friday to help Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi in his election campaign.

To woo Pashtun voters in the constituency, the PTI leader from Swat announced to help party candidate Amjad Afridi in his election campaign for NA-249.

The minister planned to visit the NA-249 constituency on Friday to address several corner meetings besides also meeting Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Meanwhile, in another development in the day, Awami National Party (ANP) and JUI-F announced the withdrawal of their candidates in the upcoming NA-249 Karachi by-poll in support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail.

The ANP had fielded Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but the party withdrew his candidacy after talks with the PML-N.

Similarly, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has also withdrawn its candidate in favour of PML-N in the NA-249 by-election as today was the last day to withdrew nomination papers. 23 candidates out of 53 have withdrawn their nomination papers including ANP’s Aurangzeb Khan and JUI-F’s Umar Sadiq.

