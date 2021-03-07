KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has invited applications for a National Assembly seat (NA-249) vacated by Federal Minister for Water and Resources Faisal Vawda, who submitted his resignation, hours before winning a Senate seat from Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

Making the announcement, PTI Karachi chief Khurrum Sher Zaman said that they have invited applications from the aspiring candidates on NA-249 after Faisal Vawda submitted his resignation.

“A parliamentary board of the party will make a final decision after the applications are received,” he said adding that the party would contest the by-polls with full preparation.

“We will once again win this seat with a majority,” he said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also sought applications from the candidates seeking a party ticket to contest NA-249 by-polls.

The interested candidates have been advised to send their applications to Bilawal House Karachi.

Besides this, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi.

Sources within the party have confirmed that Miftah Ismail will be PML-N’s candidate from the NA-249 Karachi seat. The PML-N candidate will be a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ECP has yet to announce his decision regarding Vawda’s disqualification and holding of by-polls in the constituency.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify Federal Minister for Water Resource Faisal Vawda after his resignation from the National Assembly seat.

The court has, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of submission of an allegedly false affidavit by Vawda along with his nomination papers for the July 2018 polls.

Comments

comments