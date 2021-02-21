NA-75 by-poll: Accused named in twin murder case arrested

SIALKOT: Police on Sunday arrested an accused named in the killing of two political workers on Friday, during NA-75 by-poll, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused named Hamza was taken into custody by the police, while the other accused named Khalid Bagri and Javed Butt are on bail.

At least two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were killed and three others sustained injuries after violence erupted outside a polling station during Daska by-poll.

SACM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, during a presser, had said that PML-N goons attacked two brothers, who were supporters of PTI, and killed them besides also injuring three others.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz demands re-election in NA-75 Daska

Zeeshan and Majid Khan were killed in an attack from the PML-N activists, she had said adding that two others namely Tayyab, Haider and Sajid sustained injuries. The SACM Punjab said that the attackers would not be spared and would be brought to justice.

Comments

comments