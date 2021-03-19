SC declines to suspend ECP order on re-polling in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has once again rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking suspension of Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision regarding re-polling in NA-75 Daska, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the proceedings, ECP submitted a report mentioning that on the day of by-polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had called chief secretary, IGP numerous times but they didn’t respond.

PTI’s lawyer in his argument stated before the court that his client has no issue with re-polling at 20 polling stations and pleaded with the court to nullify the ECP’s ruling until the hearing of the case in the apex court.

Nothing will change even we nullify the ECP’s orders, remarked Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial we respect the constitutional institutions. “It is good to go ahead this time.”

Is aerial firing such an issue to order re-poll in the constituency? Justice Bandial asked and added that action can be taken against the police over its failture.

Earlier in the day, the court was told that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja has contracted coronavirus due to which he won’t be able to attend the hearing.

Read more: SC hears PTI plea against ECP decision of re-election in NA-75 Daska

Azam Nazeer further said that if the court wants then Salman Akram Raja can record his arguments via video link.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until next week.

It is to be noted here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-election. According to a notification, the by-polls in the Punjab constituency will now be held on April 10.

Comments

comments