NA Speaker, Chairman Senate join heads over ECP members’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser met with the Chairman of Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani today to discuss new appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

Both dignitaries discussed the process in detail and exchanged information over the matter.

The court had referred the unresolved matter of appointment of two ECP members to chairman Senate and NA speaker to reach a consensus at the earliest.

Last Thursday, the Senate chairman wrote a letter to NA speaker proposing to hold a meeting on the lingering appointments. However, the speaker owing to prior commitments, could not tie time with him.

President Dr Arif Alvi in August appointed Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmed Kakar as members of the election commission from Sindh and Balochistan respectively on two vacant posts.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) refused to administer the oath to the nominated members-designate in a letter objecting that the appointment was not made as per the relevant rules of the Constitution.

Later, a petition filed in the IHC, challenging the election commission appointments.

