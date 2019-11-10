QUETTA: Naanbai’s (Flat bread makers) observed a strike in Balochistan demanding an increase in the price of Naan due to hiked flour prices, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Naan makers demanded that the district and federal government take note of the increased prices and allow them to raise the prices per Naan and Roti.

Earlier on September 7, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to revert it’s prior decision to increase gas prices of commercial ‘tandoors’ across Pakistan.

SSGC rolled back the new rate which was announced to be at Rs 1283 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) to the previously allocated Rs 738 per MMBTU.

SSGC further said in a statement on the matter that those commercial users who had been overcharged could bring their gas bills to the concerned authorities, or contact them on the matter, their money would be reimbursed.

The tandoors shall henceforth be charged on the tariffs decided upon before July 1, concluded SSGC.

The Muttahida Naanbai Association on August 5 set a deadline for the government to push up roti prices.

