NAB again summons Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on April 22 (Wednesday) in a money laundering case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The bureau has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear before the court at 12:00pm on Wednesday with protective measures amid coronavirus pandemic.

The anti-graft watchdog has assured PML-N leader that all safety measures will be undertaken on the occasion of his appearance before the accountability court.

The NAB also said that the investigation team will ask questions from the PML-N leader while maintaining social distancing.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman on Saturday clarified they have no intentions to arrest the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the former chief minister was summoned to the bureau’s office for brief and to the point replies on certain queries.

“NAB is not under the influence of anyone,” he said and added that every action they take is carried out within the legal and constitutional limits.

The response from the NAB came a day after Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif skipped a proceeding at the Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

The younger Sharif was asked to appear before the NAB in ongoing money laundering probe against him.

He later asked NAB to exempt him from personal appearances in assets beyond means case until coronavirus lockdown is over.

“I am a cancer survivor and aged 69,” he said while seeking the exemption citing his doctors’ recommendation who had advised him against any travelling during the pandemic.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he should be given more time to submit his written replies and appear personally at the bureau.

