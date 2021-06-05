NAB authorises inquiries against Khawaja Saad, Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board with its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair authorised a fresh inquiry against PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to a statement issued by the corruption watchdog, the board also approved an inquiry against Chaudhry Sher Ali, the father of former federal minister Abid Sher Ali.

It authorised a probe against former director general of the Punjab anti-corruption department Muzaffar Ali.

The executive board also approved launching inquiries against Pakistan Railways officers, former Faisalabad deputy commissioner, and MNA Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan.

Separately, the board approved an investigation against the Mansha group and others. It gave approval for referring a probe against former tehsil nazim Mohammad Yasin to the Federal Board of Revenue and Federal Investigation Agency.

The board referred complaints against former MPA Mohammad Islam and Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) officers to the Board of Revenue Punjab for further probe.

Besides, the executive board approved shelving inquiries against MPA Sohail Muzaffar, MPA Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema and former town nazim Gujranwala Rizwan for want of evidence.

