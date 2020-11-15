ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has summoned a high-level meeting on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss and thrash out a strategy regarding complaint verification, inquiries and investigations.

The meeting will be attended by the NAB deputy chairman, the prosecutor general, the director general operations, the director generals of the bureau’s regional offices, and other senior officers.

It will also devise a strategy to review performance of the regional offices.

The NAB chief in a statement reiterated the national graft buster’s commitment to holding corrupt elements to account. Conviction rate in NAB cases stands at 68.8 per cent, he added.

Earlier, NAB chief Justice retd Javed Iqbal had termed corruption cancer in society and said that the accountability watchdog is committed to rooting it out from the country.

“Corruption is the biggest hurdle in way of progress and prosperity in the country,” he said adding that a common man is deprived of his due right due to this menace in the society.

