NAB opens another corruption case against Usman Buzdar, Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened another corruption case against the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the provincial government over alleged irregularities in allotting land allocated to families of martyrs of Pakistan Army, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into illegal allotment of land to government officers in South Punjab by the provincial authorities after getting approval from the chief minister Usman Buzdar.

The NAB investigators have summoned complete records of land allotment from the provincial chief secretary. Sources told ARY News that the Punjab government has allegedly failed to provide a report to the NAB officials in order to avoid inquiry.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Islamabad chapter wrote a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to seek details of allotment procedure and records.

It emerged that hundreds of acres land worth Rs4 billion in South Punjab had been allotted to government officers which belong to the families of martyred personnel of Pakistan Army, said sources.

Sources revealed that CM Usman Buzdar had allegedly approved the land allotment to bureaucrats despite the decision was opposed by the provincial cabinet members. Those benefitted by the decision of the Punjab government include Amir Kareem, the personal staff officer of CM Usman Buzdar.

Moreover, the land allotment had also been made to Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Faisal Zahoor, Ashfaq Ahmed, a Grade-20 officer Fida Hussain and others, added sources.

Earlier on August 21, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opened an inquiry against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar over allegations of awarding development projects to contractors on favouritism.

The investigation had been kicked-off against CM Usman Buzdar after the bureau received several complaints regarding alleged favouritism in contract awards of development projects. Sources said that the NAB has sought record of development projects from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other departments.

An investigation into the construction of Gateway 2 Lahore at Thokar Niaz Baig had also been initiated by NAB over the complaints of increase in its cost from Rs20.5 million to 80 million.

The case related to the alleged irregularities in awarding contracts was followed by Rs50 million bribery case for issuing a liquor licence to a hotel in violation of the law.

