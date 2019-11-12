NAB issues corruption reference against Anwar Majeed and sons

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has formally named Khwaja Anwar Majeed, owner of the controversial Omni Group in a corruption reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The reference is filed under charges of embezzlement of funds and corruption in subsidy awarded to sugar mills by the group.

Subsidy awarded by the Sindh government was also meddled with and used for corrupt practices, claims the reference.

An amount of Rs 3.9 billion were issued by the group in the name of Sugar mills, which was relayed under the signatures and watch of the Police commissioner Sindh at the time.

The reference further claims that the investigations into the matter have revealed 8 sugar mills to be direct properties of Omni Group.

The Mills are controlled by Khwaja Anwar Majeed and his four sons, Nimr Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The Accountability court got in session today to continue hearing Mega Money Laundering and Park Lane references against former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardi and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The court extended the judicial remands of both politicians till November 26 whereas an argument ensued in the court among the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and Sardar Ayaz Latif Khosa, representing Asif Ali Zardari.

