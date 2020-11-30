NAB begins probe into COVID-related purchases of Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has commenced a probe into COVID-19 related purchases of Mayo Hospital Lahore to scrutinise the alleged misappropriation of funds, ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-corruption watchdog wrote a letter to secretary health Nabeel Awan regarding the initiation of an investigation into the COVID-19 related purchases of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

The NAB investigators sought records of purchases of face masks, gloves, protection kits besides providing particulars related to funds allocated for coronavirus pandemic and its utilisation.

Moreover, the secretary health was also asked to provide records of advertisement and tenders of the COVID-related purchases. The list of contractors and concerned officers were also sought who had awarded contracts for the purchases.

Earlier in the month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had made important progress in an ongoing inquiry over alleged corruption in funds of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The anti-corruption watchdog had issued call-up notices to five NICVD officers besides seeking records of 26 others officers including the head of human resources department and chief operating officer (COO).

According to the NAB, academic records and professional experience details had been sought from the hospital’s chief operating officer (COO), whereas, a set of ‘eight questions’ was handed over the accused persons regarding their salaries and recruitment details.

The investigators will proceed its probe into alleged embezzlement of funds in light of the ‘eight questions’ which aims to get details of academic and professional certificates, as well as salaries. Senior officers of the institute including Haider Awan and Dawar Hussain were also asked to submit its response.

