NAB executive board approves new references, inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved a number of new references and inquiries during its recent session held in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s executive board approved filing a corruption reference against Jam Khan Shoro, whereas, the assistant commission Shahnawaz Soomro, additional director production and development (P&D) department and deputy commissioner Hyderabad Development Authority were also nominated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro and others are facing charges of their alleged involvement in illegal allotment of land and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

According to NAB, the accused have allegedly seized government land and caused a huge financial loss up to Rs5 billion to the national exchequer.

The references against Board of Investment Islamabad’s director Muhammad Ayub and deputy director Adil Karim were also approved.

Moreover, the institution will file references against Board Directorate Internal Audit (Customs), Islamabad director Fahad Ali, Board Directorate Internal Audit (Customs), Islamabad director Naeem Ejaz and former commission of Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Karachi.

The accused caused a financial loss to the national treasury up to over Rs417 million.

The executive board approved launching investigations against the officers of Sindh’s Special Initiative Department, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal.

A total of seven inquiries have been approved the NAB’s executive board including probe against officers, workers and other staff of Karachi Port Trust (KPT). Fida Khan, Aftab Khan, Owais Muzaffar alias Tappi and others will also face NAB inquiries.

Separate inquiries were approved against project director, solar system For Water Supply and Drainage Schemes, senior member of Board of Revenue Quetta Shoaib Ahmed Gola, Sindh’s Public Health Engineering and others.

It has been decided to shelve inquiry against procurement committee for a helicopter for Balochistan.

An investigation was approved against the chairman of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Aslam Shah, as well as against the administration of Fisheries Department, Balochistan Development Authority.

