Supplementary reference to be filed against ex-CM Sindh, NAB tells SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has heard the case related to illegal allotment of land in Kandhkot against former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The SHC conducted the hearing of a case related to an inquiry launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged illegal allotment of land in Kandhkot by ex-CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah. The former chief minister has also appeared before the high court.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor told SHC that an interim reference has been filed against the accused in an accountability court in Sukkur. Qaim Ali Shah’s name was not included in the interim reference, he added.

The prosecutor said that a supplementary reference will be filed against Qaim Ali Shah by the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to NAB prosecutor, the government released Rs110 million funds to the petitioner prior to the decision of the hearing. The anti-graft watchdog expressed suspicions over the release of funds amid trial.

He said that the funds were dispatched to the officers of revenue and other concerned departments who are already facing graft investigation. The prosecutor added that statements of Qaim Ali Shah and other accused have been recorded by the institution.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of ex-CM Sindh till February 25 and adjourned the hearing.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

The senior PPP leader had won seven out of eight general elections he contested, becoming a MPA six times, and Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senator once. Shah completed his 2nd term as Chief Minister of Sindh on 21 March 2013.

He was once again, for the third time, elected to the office of chief minister of Sindh after the 2013 general elections. In July 2016, the PPP leadership decided to replace Shah with Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh.

