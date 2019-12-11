NAB executive board approves new corruption inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau has approved new corruption inquiries during a meeting held under the chair of NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB executive board has given the approval to open an investigation against officers of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Karachi.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog ordered separate inquiries against Sindh revenue department over alleged financial irregularities in Karachi’s Scheme 33 Gulzar-e-Hijri district. The institute will hold inquiries against the director-general of Sindh culture department Manzoor Ahmed and the director of Sindh’s directorate of planning and development.

An inquiry will be launched against the officers of Land Utilisation Department of Sindh, whereas, NAB will investigate into corruption allegations against Mir Nadir Magsi and Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio.

The anti-graft watchdog has decided to send a notice to the administration of national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for launching an inquiry against department employees.

The members of the NAB executive board instructed to get a technical report from NED University of Karachi.

During the meeting, Javed Iqbal said that the institution is strictly following its policy of accountability for all and pursuing its target for elimination corruption from the country.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog has made reshuffle as Najaf Mirza has been appointed as the director-general (DG) of NAB’s Karachi chapter, whereas, Brigadier (Retd) Farooq Awan is given charge of NAB’s Peshawar chapter. Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi will perform duties as DG NAB Islamabad after the latest reshuffle in the positions.

