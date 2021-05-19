ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved three references, and nine inquiries including one against PML-N’s Amir Muqam besides also shutting a matter related to Capt retd Safdar Awan, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken in an executive board meeting of the NAB which was headed by Chairman Justice retd Javed Iqbal and attended by the deputy chairman, prosecutor general (accountability), DG Operations and others.

The executive board approved three references including one against former senior member Board of Revenue (BoR) KP Ehsanullah Mehsud for illegal allotment of 1976 canal of land in DI Khan.

Read More: NAB shuts inquiries against Ishaq Dar, Akram Durrani over lack of evidence

Another reference was filed against former district nazim Maqbool Lehri and former mayor Quetta Kaleem Ullah and others for leasing out 529 square feet of government land on minimal charges that led to a loss of Rs529 million to the national exchequer.

The third reference was filed against former Balochistan excise minister Amin Umrani and others assets beyond means and excessive use of authority.

Read More: Court orders to shut illegal appointment inquiry against Pervaiz Elahi

The board meeting also approved nine inquiries including against ex-Adviser to PM Amir Muqam, former MNA Nasir Khan besides also giving a nod to lunch three investigations.

The accountability watchdog has decided to shut cases against Capt retd Safdar Awan-husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, former IG Mujeeb ur Rehman and former petroleum minister Amanullah Jadoon.

