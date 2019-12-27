NAB orders inquiry into ‘China-cutting’ on land surrounding Mazar-e-Quaid

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Retd Javed Iqbal has taken notice of ‘China-cutting’ on land in surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum and ordered the launching of an inquiry in it, ARY News reported on Friday.

An inquiry has been launched into the illegally carving out land in the surroundings of Mazar-e-Quaid over the directives of NAB chairman, the anti-corruption watchdog’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added NAB director-general (DG) Karachi chapter is given instructions to launch an inquiry into it. Javed Iqbal directed NAB authorities to take action against alleged law violations by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and scrutinise the role of Mazar-e-Quaid Management Society.

On December 11, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau had approved new corruption inquiries during a meeting held under the chair of NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The NAB executive board gave the approval to open an investigation against officers of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Karachi.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog ordered separate inquiries against Sindh revenue department over alleged financial irregularities in Karachi’s Scheme 33 Gulzar-e-Hijri district. The institute will hold inquiries against the director-general of Sindh culture department Manzoor Ahmed and the director of Sindh’s directorate of planning and development.

An inquiry will be launched against the officers of Land Utilisation Department of Sindh, whereas, NAB will investigate into corruption allegations against Mir Nadir Magsi and Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio.

The anti-graft watchdog had decided to send a notice to the administration of national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for launching an inquiry against department employees.

The members of the NAB executive board instructed to get a technical report from NED University of Karachi.

During the meeting, Javed Iqbal said that the institution is strictly following its policy of accountability for all and pursuing its target for elimination corruption from the country.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog has made reshuffle as Najaf Mirza has been appointed as the director-general (DG) of NAB’s Karachi chapter, whereas, Brigadier (Retd) Farooq Awan is given charge of NAB’s Peshawar chapter. Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi will perform duties as DG NAB Islamabad after the latest reshuffle in the positions.

