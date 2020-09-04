NAB office clash: Court rejects bail pleas of Capt Safdar, others

LAHORE: A sessions court here on Friday rejected bail pleas of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar and over a dozen workers of the PML-N in the NAB office attack case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed dismissed the bail applications after police informed him that terrorism charges have been added to the case, due to which the applicants should approach an anti-terrorism court to seek bail.

Rejecting the bail pleas, the judge ruled that the sessions court can no longer hear the case after inclusion of Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case and asked the applicants to approach the relevant court for the purpose.

Chuhang police incorporated terrorism charges in the FIR registered against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, party leaders, and supporters over a violent clash with law enforcers outside NAB Lahore office.

Over 50 party supporters arrested following the clash were granted bail by an ordinary court. However, Maryam and other party leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, have not yet obtained bail.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

