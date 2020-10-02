ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted in an Islamabad accountability court a report outlining details of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties and shares in various companies.

Muhammad Raheel Azam, a NAB officer investigating the Toshakhan reference, furnished the report in the case, disclosing details of the PML-N supremo’s assets that the bureau received in response to its letters written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant authorities.

Read More: Toshakhana reference: Court orders forfeiting properties of Nawaz Sharif

The report reveals that Mr Sharif owns Rs343,425 worth of shares in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Rs467,950 worth of shares in Muhammad Baksh Textile Mills, Rs48,606 worth of shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills, and shares worth Rs22,213 in Hudaibiya Engineering Company.

He has eight accounts at multiple private banks, including three foreign currency accounts. His foreign currency accounts had 566 Euros, 698 American dollars, and 498 British pounds, while the rest of his accounts had a cumulative balance of Rs612,000.

Read More: NAB broadens scope of investigation against Nawaz Sharif

The former premier was also found to be owning three vehicles, including one Land Cruiser and two Mercedes, according to the report. It said the former premier and his dependents have properties in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree and Abottabad.

Those properties include a bungalow in Murree and 15-kanal residence in Changla Gali in Galyat, and properties in Lahore’s Upper Mall area. A total of 1,752 kanals of land is registered in the name of Mr Sharif and his dependents.

Comments

comments