Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s physical remand extended till August 15

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s physical remand till August 15, in liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) scandal.

Abbasi was presented before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir as his 13-day physical remand expired on Thursday.

Khaqan Abbasi was taken under custody by NAB team while en-route on Thokar Niaz Baig road on July 18, over liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) scandal.

The PML-N leader who is fighting his case by himself, said in his arguments before the AC judge, that he can extend his remark up to his will.

Mr Bashir adjourned the hearing till August 15 by extending his physical remand and asked him to get a counsel, who can oppose his physical remand in the court.

Read more: NAB explains why ex-PM Abbasi was arrested

The former prime minister is facing charges of corruption and awarding a LNG import contract at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused big loss to the national exchequer. Sources said that he had granted a tender worth Rs220 bn to a firm in which he himself was a shareholder.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Read more: Former petroleum secretary offers to testify against Abbasi in LNG case

Earlier on April 26, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and five others had been placed in exit control list in an inquiry into the LNG scandal.

Comments

comments