ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for questioning in connection with its fresh graft inquiry against him.

The PML-N stalwart is required to turned up before the NAB Rawalpindi office on April 26 along with record.

The inquiry pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and illegal appointment of Syed Wamiq Bokhari as its managing director.

Abbasi is alleged to played a role in the appointment of Bokhari during his stint as petroleum minister.

The PML-N leader is already facing two references instituted by the bureau. One of them pertains to alleged illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) while the other is related to the award of a LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi at exorbitant rates.

