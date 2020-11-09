LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah to appear before it for questioning in an assets beyond means case.

Sources within the bureau relayed he is required to appear before a combined investigation team (CIT) of the national graft buster tomorrow at 2pm. He will likely be quizzed about his alleged assets beyond income.

The PML-N MNA has been instructed to turn up along with all relevant records. Previously, he had appeared before the bureau on September 10 and provided incomplete documents, the sources added.

He is facing charges of accumulating more assets than his sources of income can justify.

It is noteworthy that the PML-N leader is also facing a drug case. He was released on bail in December last year, almost six months after his arrest in July. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted him bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Rana Sanaullah is named in an FIR related to the violence outside the NAB Lahore office during arrival of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz there in August last.

